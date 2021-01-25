TENT Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $265,539.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00052525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00124630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00268311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036792 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,128,760 coins and its circulating supply is 32,051,668 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app.

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

