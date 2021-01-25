Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Receives C$4.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.46.

TEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

TEV stock opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. Tervita Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$298.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tervita Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

