The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Reduced by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up 2.2% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

