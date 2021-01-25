The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Raised by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,881,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

