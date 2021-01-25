The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. 15,402,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,712,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.