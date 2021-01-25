The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

