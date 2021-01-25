The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.55

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 18815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

TCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

