The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11,362.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $249.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

