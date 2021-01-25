The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CYAGF stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

