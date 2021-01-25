The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.00.

WDAY opened at $235.53 on Thursday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

