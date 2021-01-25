The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after buying an additional 93,162 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.68.

NYSE GS traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.04. 4,565,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,585. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

