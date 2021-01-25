The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG opened at $50.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $60.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.