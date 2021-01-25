The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot stock opened at $284.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

