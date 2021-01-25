The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $130.00 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $320.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

