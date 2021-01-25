The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $132.91. The stock had a trading volume of 451,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,227. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average of $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.