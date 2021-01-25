The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Argus

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Argus from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

NYSE TRV opened at $145.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.96. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 122,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

