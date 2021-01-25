The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

TRV traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,221. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

