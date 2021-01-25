The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Sells $84,090,287.76 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.