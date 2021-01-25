Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $518.83. 1,507,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $479.75 and its 200-day moving average is $448.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.