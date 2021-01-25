Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0301 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $157.59 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00149141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.97 or 0.01045159 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,230,779,200 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel's official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

