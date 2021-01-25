Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,216,311 shares in the company, valued at $629,658,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $836,208.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,210. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $71.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

