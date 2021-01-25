ThoreNext Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ThoreNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $9.80 million and $3,566.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext Coin Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

