TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) Raises Dividend to €0.07 Per Share

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) declared a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) stock traded down GBX 4.95 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 230.30 ($3.01). The company had a trading volume of 442,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,812. TI Fluid Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 117.80 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.20 ($3.32). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.20 ($2.65).

About TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

