Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 108,656 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 16,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

