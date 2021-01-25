Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 11,139 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,092.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 618,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.91.

BIP opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.