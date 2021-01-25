Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.15 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $93.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

