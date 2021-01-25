Tiaa Fsb Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 54.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $125.32 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

