Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Motors were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

