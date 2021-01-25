Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,813 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $364,331,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

NYSE OTIS opened at $64.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

