Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 3.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Discovery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,772. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $40.23.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.