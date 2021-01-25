Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $43,000 in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. 14,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,046. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.