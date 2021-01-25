Tokes Reaches One Day Volume of $149,719.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Tokes has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $149,719.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokes Token Trading

Tokes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

