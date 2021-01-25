Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPDKY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Topdanmark A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

