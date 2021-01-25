Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,007. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

