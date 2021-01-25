Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.10. The stock had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,644. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

