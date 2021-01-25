Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 18,059 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after purchasing an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after buying an additional 122,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after buying an additional 256,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.49. 16,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.