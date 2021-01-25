Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.97. 12,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,464. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,037 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

