Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 231 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 4,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $8,948,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,532,591,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $326.49. 255,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

