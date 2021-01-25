Towerview LLC Reduces Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Towerview LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Mack-Cali Realty accounts for 1.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 17.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. 679,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,135. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $22.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

