Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kopin Call Options (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,703 call options on the company. This is an increase of 660% compared to the typical volume of 750 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kopin in the third quarter valued at $386,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOPN stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. 197,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

