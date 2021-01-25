TravelNote Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $6,232.34 and approximately $2,919.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00279480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038057 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.