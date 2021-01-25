Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,020.00

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 30163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 958 ($12.52).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 764.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 631.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of £596.24 million and a PE ratio of 59.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 4.16 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Treatt plc (TET.L)’s previous dividend of $1.84. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Treatt plc (TET.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 241 shares of Treatt plc (TET.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

About Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

