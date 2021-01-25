TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.52 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 2,600 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

