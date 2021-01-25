Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Plans to Raise $110 Million in January 29th IPO

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) plans to raise $110 million in an IPO on Friday, January 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,600,000 shares at a price of $13.50-$15.50 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $367 million.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (Stifel), Wells Fargo Securities and UBS Investment Bank ​ served as the underwriters for the IPO and Janney Montgomery Scott, B. Riley Securities, Ladenburg Thalmann and Compass Point were co-managers.

Trinity Capital Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Trinity Capital Inc., a Maryland corporation, provides debt, including loans and equipment financings, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Our investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through our investments. We seek to achieve our investment objective by making investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. From October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, we made total investments of approximately $102.1 million. Of these investments, $72.4 million were in secured loans, $29.3 million were in equipment financings, and $0.4 million were in equity securities, For the year ended December 31, 2020, we estimate that our unaudited total investment income will be between $54.6 million and $55.3 million and our unaudited net investment income will be between $22.8 million and $23.5 million, or between $1.26 and $1.30 per share. “.

Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in and has 34 employees. The company is located at 3075 West Ray Road Suite 525 Chandler, Arizona 85226 and can be reached via phone at (480) 374 5350 or on the web at http://www.trincapinvestment.com/.

