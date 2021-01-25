Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 71.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after buying an additional 941,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trinity Industries by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.06 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.20 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

