Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.87

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 2063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -561.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

