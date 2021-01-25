TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TripAdvisor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the travel company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

TRIP opened at $33.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,969 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

