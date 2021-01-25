TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) vs. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Financial Review

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriState Capital has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and TriState Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 23.67% 10.49% 1.15% TriState Capital 16.39% 9.39% 0.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and TriState Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.45 billion 5.61 $421.23 million $3.41 20.35 TriState Capital $315.23 million 1.84 $60.19 million $1.92 10.14

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than TriState Capital. TriState Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Commerce Bancshares and TriState Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 2 3 0 0 1.60 TriState Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.58%. TriState Capital has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given TriState Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of TriState Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of TriState Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats TriState Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 316 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.