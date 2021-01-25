Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triterras in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Triterras in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRIT stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Triterras has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Triterras as of its most recent SEC filing.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

