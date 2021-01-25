TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.44 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $1.44 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002048 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

